Michael Morgan 1950 - 2019 San Diego Michael Morgan was born in Lowell, MA, on June 21, 1950. His father was an Air Force pilot and moved the family worldwide. Michael settled in San Diego, in 1968, and worked for Zigman Shields as a project manager for 27 years. Throughout his career, he was a primary force in the construction industry and a Task Master of all projects.Known as Coach Mike, he coached girl's youth softball for the Peninsula Youth Softball Association (PYSA) for many years, even after his own daughters grew up. Mike had many passions in life, including his family, music, traveling, fishing, hunting, and cooking. He loved to travel to Mexicali for quail and pheasant season; successfully hunted five of the seven wild turkey species in the world. Mike was a member of the San Diego Chapter Safari Club. Michael is survived by daughters, Sarah and Elizabeth; granddaughter, Chloe; fellow grandparent, Meemaw; siblings, Deborah Steeves, Sarah Pilkanis, David Morgan and their spouses, children & grandchildren; Uncle David Lee & his spouse.Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 10 am, at All Souls' Episcopal Church in Point Loma. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the SD Safari Club (www.sandiegosci.org) or PYSA (www.penisulasoftball.com). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 5, 2019