Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Alfonso Troncone December 13, 1943 - March 16, 2019 San Diego Richard Alfonso Troncone was born at San Diego's Mercy Hospital on December 13, 1943. He was proud to be the son of his Italian/German immigrant parents Jerry and Mary Troncone. He graduated from San Diego High School and San Diego State College. During Troncone's lifetime he had three key priorities: family, friends and community.Dick felt that he was fortunate to be surrounded by a devoted, loyal, and supportive extended family. He is survived by his wife and partner of 43 years, Stephanie; two cherished children, Angela Anderson (son-in-law John Anderson), and Scott Troncone (daughter-in-law Kristin Troncone), and four extraordinary and much loved grandsons, Jasper Anderson, 8, Luca Troncone, 5, Archer Anderson, 3, and Rocco Troncone, 3. Brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Valerie Green; nephew, Daryl Green, and niece, Lindsey Fisher, and her family enhance this extended family.Dick Troncone set the standard for active loyalty. From Sigma Alpha Epsilon to Downtown Rotary to Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Troncone didn't just get involved for the short-term; he was a devoted and staunch ally who had gathered and kept delightful friends. His enduring relationships originated as far back as preschool. A very special group was the Gourmet Group composed of intimate friendships that developed from fraternity life at college. They have had dinners and traveled together for 45 years. Dick was so proud to have gathered many close friends from his numerous activities in the San Diego community.Some of Troncone's fondest college memories came from his active involvement in Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, where he served as President in the mid-60's. He continued his fraternal bond by being the long-term president of the fraternity's San Diego Alumni Association. He was also very proud to be President of the SAE House Corporation for most of his adult life! In 2000, the national fraternity recognized Troncone with its highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award. On March 9, 2019, for his unwavering loyalty to Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Troncone was formally nominated (to be officially confirmed at the Anniversary Convention) to serve as the Honorary Eminent Supreme Archon for the 2019-2021. Troncone was president of the Downtown Rotary 2009-2010, president of the SDSU Alumni Association, and received the prestigious Monty Award from SDSU. He was still active in the Downtown Rotary with a particular interest in reading to students at Cesar Chavez Elementary School that he did for almost thirty years. He also loved working with high school students at Rotary's Camp Enterprise. In addition to his devoted community service, Richard had built a successful real estate career, spanning thirty years, as co-owner of Price, Troncone & Associates with special friend and partner Ira Price.Troncone was a quiet leader, not one to seek accolades or personal recognition. His goals were to be: a supportive husband, a loving, dependable dad, a steadfast friend, and a service to his community. A Memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Mission Valley on April 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The San Diego Rotary Foundation designating The Cesar Chavez Elementary Committee as the recipient. This will benefit the reading program that was so near and dear to Dick's heart. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries