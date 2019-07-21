Ronald Calvin Stinson, Jr. April 30, 1931 - June 27, 2019 San Diego Following an incredible and adventure-filled life of 88 years, our father, Ronald C. Stinson, Jr., passed away June 27, 2019. Born April 30, 1931, in Ft. Worth, TX, he was a wonderful husband for 67 years; an amazing Dad to six children; a loving and giving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather to dozens of awesome kids; and a big, warm, gregarious friend to all who knew him. He accomplished so much in his life professionally, but it was his personalspecifically, familyaccomplishments that brought him the most joy. Along with our Mom, Nancy, they presented every opportunity imaginable while showing us the incredible experiences our world has to offer. A life well lived and one we should all be so fortunate to have. Predeceased by his son/our brother, Lloyd, our Dad is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Debbie and Sue (Brent); sons, Scott (Carole), Larry (Gloria), and Shawn (Marilyn); dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; countless relatives and friends in San Diego, Utah, Texas and around the globe. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019