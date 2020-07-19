Rusian R.L.' Faust, Jr. November 1, 1927 - March 20, 2020 ESCONDIDO Rusian "R.L." Faust, Jr. went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020.R.L. was proceeded in death by his wife, L. Virginia Faust and his son Robert Faust.R.L. is survived by his two daughters, Deborah Taylor and Brenda Herd, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.R.L. originally from Birmingham, Al. came to California in 1948, after enlisting in the Navy, where he served in San Diego until 1952, at which time he went to work with SDG & E. R.L. retired from SDG & E in 1989. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on July 27, 2020.



