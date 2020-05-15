Tena Donice Friery March 4, 1944 - April 30, 2020 San Diego Tena Friery was raised in Oxford, PA. She worked as a court reporter and paralegal for the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.She later joined the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office, and then the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Tena and her husband Jack moved to Los Angeles, and she became an investigator with CFTC in Los Angeles. After Tena retired from the federal government, she and Jack moved to San Diego. She joined the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, a nonprofit, and became the Research Director of PRC. In her private life, Tena doted on her grandchildren. She was an inveterate reader, and was a member of several book clubs. Travel was a passion, including a trip to southern Spain a year before she died. She celebrated her last birthday, just before she died, in a restaurant in New Orleans, LA. Tena was predeceased by her parents, Marvin Houchins and Amanda Mae Weaver Houchins, and by her beloved cousin and childhood playmate Jane Burton. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jack Friery, and by her daughter Kris DeJarnette (husband Brian and children Connor Riley and Amanda Mae) and daughter Karen Friery (daughters Lauren Amanda and Lindsay Erin Smith).Tena's burial took place at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. A remembrance of her life for family and friends will be held when the present COVID crisis abates.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tena's name to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe. Details on donations are at https://my.animalcenter.org/give/49430/#!/donation/checkout.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020.