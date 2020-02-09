|
|
Colonel Larry Nugent, USMC May 1, 1931 - December 14, 2019 San Diego Coach, Father, Mentor, Loving Husband, Faithful Marine. Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Cross of Gallantry from Govt. of Vietnam, Recon Marine, Champion Athlete: Football at Citrus College, University of Redlands. Football and Wrestling Coach and teacher at Oceanside High School and MiraCosta College: camping, surfing, hang gliding classes, Hot Air Balloon Pilot, White Water Raft Guide, SCUBA instructor, Chair of Physical Education, created MiraCosta Wellness Center. Larry was selflessly generous, compassionate, caring, considerate, and a truly decent human being. He was the rarest of the rare who combined a high degree of intelligence with deep wisdom, of physical strength and morality, who loved and was loved by all whose lives he touched and always treated others with respect, regardless of their status or station. Larry was in truth modest, but a self-effacing man of protean achievements who never saw the need to toot his own horn; he was entitled to world bragging rights but never wasted his energies on such trivialities. This is why only his circle of friends knew that he was a decorated war hero whose heroism in combat earned him awards for valor. Larry Nugent was an outstanding role model that believed in paying it forward. In teaching, by example, he had a tremendous positive impact on the lives of countless individuals. He lived to help others, regardless of the required sacrifice of personal time and resources. His zest for life was contagious. Larry was often heard saying, "If heaven is half as good as this life, it will be wonderful! Larry embraced John 5:24 and was often heard saying if heaven is half as good as this life it will be wonderful!With eternal love from his wife Kristina. Gratitude from his first wife, Patty Powell Habig; his children, Nancy and Tim; grandchildren, Abby and Albert, and many who called him DAD. Larry Nugent Scholarship for Veterans has been set up at the MiraCosta College Foundation, One Barnard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056. Services are on Saturday, February 15, 11:00 AM, for more information email [email protected]
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020