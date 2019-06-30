|
|
Wayne Miller Compton October 22, 1927 - June 19, 2019 San Diego Wayne Compton passed away quietly after a short illness. Son of Earl and Frances Compton of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and graduate of Yale 48, M.S. Organic Chemistry U.C. Berkley. He worked for Arabian American Oil Company in New York City. He met his future wife, Jeanne on assignment to G.E. to learn IBM 650 computer programming and they were married 62 years! Twins, Robert (deceased), and Laura grew up in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, after his job transfer in 1960. Wayne retired to San Diego after 31 years with ARAMCO. His likes were sudoku, detective novels, and his red Camaro convertible.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019