William John Billy' Zolla December 1957 - December 2019 SAN DIEGO William "Billy" John Zolla made his grand entrance December of 1957, to Joanne and Richard Zolla. He passed peacefully in the arms of his wife, Rachel on December of 2019. The warm and mischievous twinkle in his eye should have been a warning of the influence this guy had in store for everyone.He lived many lifetimes in his 61 calendar years and knew how to make a moment in time memorable. He cheated death regularly and faced all of life's sick tricks with resilience and a sense of humor.A self-made man on a mission to experience it all, an artist, innovator, pilot, captain, CEO and "Head Weenie" of many projects, chef, world traveler, and the list goes on. He was a legend in his own mind and a nut job to the rest of us.In 1979, his creative passions manifested into starting his own business of over 30 years Zolla Guitars made in the U.S.A. Within his time, he manufactured thousands of custom handmade guitars used worldwide, the inventor of the 425 TM and 426 TM Bass conversion necks, and created his own distinctive line of guitars the BZ series.Billy's natural born gifts of gab and a joyous charismatic spirit made it easy to attract amazing people from all walks of life along the way. Many of which have stayed lifelong friends.In 2012, his journey led him to the service of others at the San Diego Rescue Mission as a Resident Manager. He saw a need and went beyond the call of duty to inspire motivation and spiritual healing through music. He encouraged growth of the music department, curated worship teams to play daily for the residential clients, charity events and Sunday services as well as playing regularly for his home church. He inspired the broken and saved the lives of many through his love of music and mentorship. His life's work will sing on through the souls who play his instruments, and through the hearts of those, he taught life's most valuable lessons.He leaves for our own journeys his "Ever loving wife" and soul partner, Rachel Zolla; his brothers, Bobby and Tommy Zolla, and his sons, Benjamin, Gus, and Adrian all of whom he loved unconditionally.Billy's Soiree will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at OB One Church, Sunset Cliffs Blvd. entrance from 5-7 p.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020