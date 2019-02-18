Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Austin. View Sign

Christine Austin I found Morro Bay 21 years ago and said goodbye to Minnesota's snow and cold. My husband, Rick, and I settled in and have called Morro Bay home ever since. I was pained to leave my daughter, Jenny, and my son, Brad, back in Minnesota; but I was excited to be so close to my sister, Carol, who lives in San Francisco and Rick's daughter, Hannah, who lives in Portland, OR. I love that my kids and 5 grandkids, Charley, Max, Bo, Irelandrose, & Liam visit annually I was born and raised by Pat and Don Moeglein in a small town in central Minnesota, near where Garrison Keillor mined his stories for Prairie Home Companion. I raised my 2 kids in Minnesota, Lafayette, LA, and Omaha. I worked as a purchasing manager and administrative assistant for several companies in SLO and Morro Bay, and ended my career working at CAPSLO in SLO. I ushered at the PAC in SLO and joyously sang in the SLO Master Chorale and Coastline Arts. Our garden is embellished with beautiful flowers, so in lieu of flowers, any donation to the Morro Bay Open Space Alliance campaign to conserve Cerrito Peak (

Christine Austin I found Morro Bay 21 years ago and said goodbye to Minnesota's snow and cold. My husband, Rick, and I settled in and have called Morro Bay home ever since. I was pained to leave my daughter, Jenny, and my son, Brad, back in Minnesota; but I was excited to be so close to my sister, Carol, who lives in San Francisco and Rick's daughter, Hannah, who lives in Portland, OR. I love that my kids and 5 grandkids, Charley, Max, Bo, Irelandrose, & Liam visit annually I was born and raised by Pat and Don Moeglein in a small town in central Minnesota, near where Garrison Keillor mined his stories for Prairie Home Companion. I raised my 2 kids in Minnesota, Lafayette, LA, and Omaha. I worked as a purchasing manager and administrative assistant for several companies in SLO and Morro Bay, and ended my career working at CAPSLO in SLO. I ushered at the PAC in SLO and joyously sang in the SLO Master Chorale and Coastline Arts. Our garden is embellished with beautiful flowers, so in lieu of flowers, any donation to the Morro Bay Open Space Alliance campaign to conserve Cerrito Peak ( www.mbopenspace.org ) will make me glow. Please let my husband know, via the website, of any donation so he can personally thank you. We will have a celebration of her life in April. Peace, and share your love. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019

