Dale John Zeulner Dale Zeulner, 95, of Paso Robles passed away on Memorial Day May 25th, 2020. He was born in Atkinson, Nebraska. In 1942 he was drafted into WWII. While he had three brothers already serving in the Army, Dale still chose to serve four years in the Navy. He was a part of 5 invasions in the South Pacific on a mine sweeper. He then moved to California in 1948 where he met and married Betty Lou Kenworthy. They were married 64 years until her passing in 2012. From 1951 until 1979 Dale served his community as a Huntington Park Police Officer, retiring as a lieutenant. In 2013, Dale had the privilege of participating in 'Honor Flight' and he visited the Washington DC Memorials. Later that year, he had the extreme honor of being inducted into the California Police Athletic Federation's Hall of Fame. Dale participated in the Police Olympics for over 40 years winning over 90 medals. Sixty-six years after being drafted into the military, Dale was honored for his service and sacrifice during WWII by Congressman Kevin McCarthy at a medals ceremony in Paso Robles, CA. He was presented with 6 medals that day! Dale has been a member of the First Baptist Church Paso Robles for many years. He delighted in attending the "Band of Brothers" service early Wednesday mornings where he was known as the 'Miracle Man'. Dale is survived by his 3 children; Tom Zeulner of Atascadero, Susan Ankeny of Caldwell, Idaho, and Beth McGill of Morro Bay. A memorial will be announced when we can gather together again!



