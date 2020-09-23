Joel Fogelson Joel Fogelson of Los Osos, died peacefully on Sept 19, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife Leah Fogelson and children: Beth Carroll & Jim - Fullerton; Jason Fogelson & Robin - Canton, MI; Julia Fogelson & David Plevel - Los Osos; Josh Fogelson & fiancee Sarah Myers - Atascadero; sister Dr. Lenore Millian - CT; and brother-in-law Dr. Bill Steck - NJ; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who he adored. Joel was born on Sept 20, 1938 in Booton, NJ. As an aerospace engineer and marketing pro, he held 2 masters. Joel moved to SLO in 2003 on retiring from corporate life and drove a school bus - his favorite job ever! Joel wrote resumes online and gave advice to many job seekers. He loved meeting people from all over the world. Joel and Leah moved 19 times in 60 years of marriage including 2 years in Israel. He was a "frequent flyer" at French Hospital in recent years and we are forever grateful for the wonderful care he received from the French team. The family plans a memorial service. Donations to the Woods Humane Society in his memory are appreciated.



