Nobuko Ohgi Nobuko Ohgi, age 77, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at her home in San Luis Obispo. Nobuko was born in Izumo, Japan as one of five children. In 1964, she immigrated to Seattle, WA where she met George Ohgi. In 1970, they were married at the Seattle Japanese Presbyterian Church, where George and Nobuko were longtime members and both served as deacons and elders. Nobuko was an Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women. For four decades, they made their home and raised their children on Mercer Island, WA. In 2012, George and Nobuko moved to San Luis Obispo, CA and found fellowship at the First Presbyterian Church of SLO where Nobuko served as a deacon and participated in the hand bell choir. Nobuko was an active hiker and loved the beauty of nature. She enjoyed watering and nurturing the plants in her garden. Nobuko had a lifelong passion studying and teaching the beauty of Ikebana, a form of Japanese flower arrangement. She was the head of Saga Goryu School of Ikebana in Seattle and served as the president of the Seattle Chapter of Ikebana International in 2009. Nobuko was also a member of the Lions Club since 2004. She was a caring friend to many, a loving mother and grandmother, and a beloved wife. Nobuko is survived by her husband George, her daughters Grace Seng, Alice Brumley, and Joyce Ohgi, and her grandchildren Christine, Timothy, Max, and Apollo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support Nobuko's churches: First Presbyterian Church San Luis Obispo: www.fpcslo.org/online-giving/ Japanese Presbyterian Church of Seattle: jpresby.org/giving/ Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.