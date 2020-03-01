Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Copeland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Copeland Robert E. Copeland, 90, passed away February 17, 2020 in San Luis Obispo, California. He was born in San Mateo and lived for many years in San Francisco, where he graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Bob studied drafting at San Francisco Junior College and worked as a Title Searcher and Draftsman. He enjoyed commuting to work by train and playing cards with fellow riders. Bob served in the Army National Guard and was stationed at Fort Bliss, TX, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. Upon discharge, he returned to the Bay Area and worked at Eitel-McCullough before marrying Nancy Leland and moving to San Luis Obispo, where their son Jeff was born. They divorced in 1967. Bob had a 33-year career with California Division of Highways (Caltrans) District 5. He worked as a Delineator, Transportation Engineer in Construction, and Associate Administrator in Labor Compliance, and also taught at the Caltrans Resident Engineer Academy. Bob married Kathleen Slaughter in 1984. They would have celebrated their 36 th anniversary in March. For over fifty years, Bob was an avid golfer, and in his younger days he had a single-digit handicap. He played regularly at the Chalk Mountain course in Atascadero and with the Caltrans team. After Bob retired in 1988, he repaired and built golf clubs in his home workshop. He and Kathy liked to travel, and they took many golf vacations, cruises and train trips in the US and Canada. In his later years, he enjoyed metal detecting with the Central Coast Treasure Hunters. He was a fan of the San Francisco Giants and the San Luis Obispo Blues. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Percy and Barbara Copeland and his son Jeff. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughter-in-law Lisa, granddaughters Adrienne and Allyx, sister Beverly Beck, nephew Ed Beck, and nieces Sandy Beck, Janine Gomes, Nicola Mallory and their families. Bob's family wants to express their sincere thanks to the nursing staff at Sierra Vista Hospital, Mission View Health Center, and Central Coast Hospice for their care and concern. They also thank the caregivers and staff at Home Instead Senior Care for their many kindnesses. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his name may be made to The First Tee, a program for young golfers, or to the organization of your choice.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020

