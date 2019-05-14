Terry L. Berger Terry L. Berger, of Arroyo Grande, CA (formerly of Palos Verdes, CA) passed away on April 16, 2019. She was a loving mother to Kimberly, and kind friend to many. Terry was a fighter, devoted to finding happiness and sharing life with others. She raised many cats, birds, and plants in her life, and finished an impressive number of the knitting projects she started. She loved new beginnings, she was amazingly resourceful, and she was more creative than she thought she was. She was a member of Five Cities Newcomers, the Central Coast African Violet Society, a few meditation groups, and a knitting group. A service was held in Palos Verdes on April 27.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 14, 2019