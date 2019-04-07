Hiram "Red" Calvin Mogaard

Jun. 21, 1923 - Mar. 30, 2019

Resident of Soquel

Hiram Calvin Mogaard passed away on March 30, 2019 of natural causes at his Soquel home. He was 95. Born in 1923 in San Jose, Hiram was the son of Simon Bernhard Mogaard and Julia Lovise (Lee) Mogaard. He grew up in San Martin, CA and was a graduate of Live Oak High School.

He served in the US Army as a Military Police Corporal from 1944-1946. Hiram spent his career as a road grader operator and working as an Assistant Foreman for the County of Santa Cruz Department of Public Works. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and target shooting. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and of an informal weekly target shooting group of friends for 55 years. He also enjoyed working and maintaining his Soquel property. He was able to build and fix just about anything you could imagine.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lucille Madeline (Casalegno) Mogaard; daughters, Marilyn Baldwin and her husband Steve; Marlene Laurila; Lydia Gargan and her husband Bill; his son, Martin Mogaard and his wife Lucy van Doorn; he is also survived by four grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Julia Mogaard; two sisters, Sagel Cook and Rhoda Baker; and his son-in-law, David "Hap" Laurila. He was grateful for the loving care provided by his and Lucille's caregivers.

Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm at Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel, 1050 Cayuga St. Santa Cruz, CA. A private interment has taken place at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park, Watsonville, CA. To express your condolences or share a remembrance with Red's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions are preferred to Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 940 Disc Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 (www.hospiceofsantacruz.org).





View the online memorial for Hiram "Red" Calvin Mogaard Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary