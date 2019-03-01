Kyle Wehrman

1/14/87 - 1/14/19

Santa Cruz

Kyle passed away from a heart condition earlier this year. He leaves the loved ones and many friends whose lives he made brighter.

Kyle was born in Texas to his mother and father, Dana and Devin, and moved to Santa Cruz with his family as a young child. He has two sisters, Gianna and Rachel, who he adored. Kyle has a long time boyfriend, Tyler, and they had a great life together. He also is missed by his step mother Leigh Anne, good friends TJ and Dan, and his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kyle loved the outdoors, reading, nature, and making good memories with those closest to him. He valued these things throughout his life.

Kyle was a Corrections Officer for the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office. He was an excellent Officer with a good attitude, and skilled at handling dangerous and unstable criminals. He went above and beyond to help inmates towards a productive path, and he had no fear of them when they would stray from it. Kyle was proud of his work and is greatly missed by his many friends in law enforcement.

Those of us who knew Kyle will never forget the pleasure of his company and how great it was to have him in our lives. Kyle was always happy to help the people he cared about. His good humor, intelligence, adventurousness, and happy outlook on life made him wonderful to be around. Kyle made friends and great memories everywhere he traveled and is loved and missed very much.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at the Twin Lakes Church at 2701 Cabrillo College Drive in Aptos. Friends are welcome to attend.

Donations may be made to the Fallen Officers Foundation, which has worked with the Sheriff's Office to assist his family during this time and does the same for others. Donations may be made directly at FallenOfficerFoundation.com.





