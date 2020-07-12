Marietta Eleanor FinneganResident of Santa Cruz1930 - 2020It is with great sadness that Marietta Eleanor Finnegan (Lucido) passed away in the early morning hours of June 1, 2020. She was 90 years old and lived life to the fullest. Marietta was living in Irving, TX in her last years, having moved from Santa Cruz, CA, to be near family.Marietta was born February 23, 1930 and grew up in Monterey, CA. As a young woman, she worked at a grocery store there where she met a handsome young sailor, Denny, whom she married. A few years later they moved to Santa Cruz with Denny driving one of the two ambulances in Santa Cruz and Marietta caring for their growing family. Marietta supported Denny in his move to Santa Cruz Police Department as a traffic cop. The department was a close-knit group with the wives serving many community needs of which she was an active member. She volunteered for SCHS Band Boosters, worked the games and supported her children's many activities. She worked part time at The Boardwalk in the summers and her children spent many happy hours in the Fun House while she worked there at the hot dog stand. Marietta then became employed with Santa Cruz City Schools where she worked for many years. Later, she worked at Zoccoli's Deli on Pacific Street, happily serving lunch to their many customers, always with a smile; Marietta knew everyone's name and treated them all like family. No one was ever a stranger to her. Marietta also loved to knit and gifted many babies with her blankets. Her home was always open to everyone.Marietta is preceded in death by her husband Denny Finnegan, her mother Miriam Lucido, and her brother Paul Lucido. She is survived by her brother Vincent Lucido and her sister-in-law Jeanne Tovey of Indiana; her children Miriam Byers of Austin, TX, Rev. Denny Finnegan Jr. of Ohio, Mary Breede of Irving, TX, and Anne Meiteen of Austin TX, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and extended family. She will be greatly missed.Services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Friday, July 17th beginning at 11:00 am.Services arrangements will be made through Benito and Azzaro. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the charities Marietta liked: Holy Cross Church, the Gray Bears and the VA