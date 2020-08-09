Penelope B. Day
July 21, 1943 ~ July 27, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Penelope Barbara Day passed away on July 27, 2020, in her beloved Santa Cruz home, at 77. Penny was a free-spirit Buddhist who enjoyed the sensual pleasures of life. She loved good books, good food, and good times. She was a good friend. With an acute mind and quick wit, Penny spread fun everywhere she went; her effervescent laughter tickled the heart.
Penelope was born on July 21, 1943, to Pennington and Josephine Day. A native of New Jersey, she was raised in Fanwood, NJ and Norton, OH. She became a Registered Nurse at the School of Nursing in Akron University, starting a career that would become her lifelong passion. Throughout her adult life she worked in hospitals in Barberton, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Atlanta, Georgia, finally landing in Santa Cruz, California in critical care at Dominican Hospital. A member of the American Association of Clinical Care Nurses, Penelope loved her 43 years of nursing, and passing her knowledge on to other nurses and students.
With an artist's eye and romantic's heart, Penny added beauty to the world. Her eclectic interests included opera, interior design, flower arranging, gardening, reading, jazzercise, swimming, and traveling. Adventurous and friendly, she had friends all over the globe. Penny, creative and playful, had pizazz! She enjoyed "getting together with the girls" and was a member of a Mah-jongg Club.
Always a care-giver, Penny would open her home to friends and family, providing a safe haven on their life journeys, like a loving embrace. She has been a resident of Sorrento Oaks Homeowners Association since 2008, along with her 24 year companion, an Amazon "Pretty Bird" Parrot, Riley, and a more recently adopted scaredy cat, Boo. Penelope is also survived by her sister Patricia Burch and her brother Mark Day, 6 nieces, and 15 nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Pennington and Josephine Day.
Penny Day loved living near the ocean in Santa Cruz where she could swim with the seals. She was so much fun! Her bright light will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter, scanimalshelter.org