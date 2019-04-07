Sandra Christine Lipperd

March 30, 1966 – March 23, 2019

Resident of Ben Lomond

On Saturday, March 23rd Sandra Lipperd, age 53, lost her 10 year battle with early onset Parkinson's Disease as she passed peacefully in her sleep.

Sandra grew up in the Fresno area graduating from Madera High with letters in swimming and water polo. After graduation she moved to the Santa Cruz area where she remained for the rest of her life. She enrolled at Cabrillo and was on the swim team for one season. Those early years showed her to be a good friend with a happy attitude (most of the time) and a zest for life.

Young, happy and vibrant she moved through a series of jobs with little concern for the future. Then in 1997 her life changed. She was hired by Santa Cruz Metro as a bus driver, a position of responsibility. Early on she became active in Union business. She was elected Treasurer first, then Union President. Always fighting for the members Sandra found her work rewarding and satisfying. Sadly in 2009 she was diagnosed with Parkinson's and retired on disability shortly thereafter.

Sandra led a busy life. She loved to travel, going to five Olympic Games with her family, Hawaii, Alaska, and several Caribbean cruises. She and her sister traveled together through Eastern Europe and much of the United States. And yes, she was a Grateful Dead "Deadhead", attending more concerts than can be counted. As a golfer she left much to be desired. However, she achieved the quest of all golfers, a hole in one! As she would tell it, luck had nothing to do with it.

Sandra is survived by her immediate family: parents, Norm and Denise; sister, Michelle; and niece, Mackenzie. Her extended family include: uncle, Scott (Sheryl) Lipperd; aunts, Wendy McDonnell, Janice (Don) Parker, Valerie (Dave) Gibson and Lynette Kaufman; and cousins, Cyndi, Amy, Alisa, Rachel, Samantha, Nick, Cody and Paul. She is also survived by her great friends and all of the other people whose lives she touched. Rest in peace Sandra.

If you would like to send your condolences to Sandra's family or share a photo please visit www.scmemorial.com





