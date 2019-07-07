Wayne Vanderlan

Feb. 11, 1932 - June 30, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Wayne Arnold Vanderlan passed peacefully June 30, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones, Betsy, Lucy, Carol and Barb as he drew his last breath.

Wayne was born in Parkersburg, Iowa and had four brothers. Three, Vernon, Dick and Dale have passed and one, Don Vanderlan, lives in southern California with his wife Sharon.

Wayne joined the Air Force in 1951 and was sent to England to serve in the medical field for the injured servicemen. It was in England that he met his first wife, Patricia Masters. They moved to Charles City, Iowa and he continued his education at University of Iowa. During that time, he had three children, Lucy Desautels, Kent and Scott Vanderlan. He graduated and remained a devoted Hawkeye fan for many years.

While in the Air Force, and before he was sent to England, he traveled through San Francisco, CA. He knew then, that someday, he would live along the coast in California. He moved his family from Charles City, Iowa to Arizona and finally Santa Cruz, CA and remained there until his passing. He loved the cool coast air and never had any desire to live in the snow again. This he was adamant about.

His first wife passed in 1995. He was then extremely lucky to meet his love, Betsy Booth. They married on March 30, 1996 and lived a wonderful, full life for 23 years. He always felt extremely fortunate to have two families. He had his three children with Pat and two grandchildren. He also loved his new family with Betsy. Carol and Phil Lacki and their 3 children and 7 grandchildren, Barb and John Krebs and their 3 children and 4 grandchildren. He was always so proud to show the most recent pictures of the little ones on his iPhone . . . that he never could figure out. Wayne and Betsy loved having their families gather and poured their life into their children and grandchildren.

Wayne enjoyed belonging to clubs from the Elks Lodge to DeLaveaga Golf Lodge and was loved by many people. Walking around town with Wayne was never dull. If he didn't know you, he would find out your name and if he did know you, he was always happy to see you.

Wayne loved to walk anywhere in Santa Cruz, and was known for always wearing shorts everywhere he went. He used to love walking up at DeLaveaga Golf course to hit balls after hours on the 16th hole with Shalom and Thaddeus (two family dogs). He enjoyed walking downtown to have lunch with his daughter, Lucy, at El Palomar and walking with Betsy and Angel (their sweet dog) to the Harbor. When he played golf you would never catch him in a golf cart . . . he would always walk the course.

Wayne is survived by his wife Betsy Vanderlan, brother Don Vanderlan, daughter Lucy Desautels, sons, Kent and Scott Vanderlan, step daughters Barb Krebs and Carol Lacki and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Wayne made it very clear that he did not want a service. In memory of a very fine man, he expressed clearly that he would love donations to either Hospice or SPCA, both of Santa Cruz and/or think of him and smile.

Thank you Wayne, husband, dad, grandpa . . . you were an amazing man and will be missed tremendously. Love you to the moon and back and yes we know "you love us more".





