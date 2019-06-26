Yvonne A. Monti

April 29, 1956 - June 15, 2019

A Lifelong Santa Cruz Resident

Yvonne A. Monti 63, was born Yvonne Antoinette Locatelli in Santa Cruz on April 29, 1956. She passed away on Saturday June 15, 2019, in her home in Scotts Valley, surrounded by her family. She was raised in Santa Cruz, graduating from Santa Cruz High in 1974. Immediately after high school she became one of the first emergency medical responders in the Bay Area, before paramedics and EMTs were really a thing. Emergency response was and continued to be her passion through her injuries sustained while saving individuals. After her injuries, she was forced to move on to "less exciting" duties, such as being a sheriff's deputy, private investigator, background investigator, karaoke DJ, cross-country truck driver, log truck driver, and transcriptionist. Throughout all of these times, she managed to also be a tremendously caring and loving mother of her three children.

Yvonne loved her family, the '80s, quilting, animals, fast cars, rock 'n' roll, singing, dancing, and helping those she loved, and Yvonne loved a LOT of people. Yvonne is survived by her two children Anastacia Makris and Colin (Veronica) Wilson of Santa Cruz; her mother Dolores Locatelli of Santa Cruz; her brothers James (Holly) and Michael Locatelli of Santa Cruz; three step-children, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter Monti; her son Andrew Wilson and her father Adolph Locatelli.

The surviving family will be holding a celebration of life potluck-style event at noon, on Saturday July 20th, at the clubhouse in Vista Del Lago where she lived at 444 Whispering Pines Drive, Scotts Valley, CA.





