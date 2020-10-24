1/1
Arthur David Baca Sr.
ARTHUR DAVID BACA SR.

On Friday October 9th, 2020 Arthur David Baca Sr. was called home at the age of 74 to be with his Heavenly Father. Arthur (Art) was born on September 9, 1946 in Santa Fe, NM. He attended St. Anne's School and St. Michael's High School. He was a wonderful dad, son, and brother, he will be greatly missed. He worked in the insurance business for many years, was a Policeman and eventually owned his own businesses, Power Unlimited and ManFriday. He loved country music, country dancing, enjoyed playing tennis, fishing, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Art was always willing to help others and was a loving guardian to his younger brother Ralph.
He is preceded in death by his father Louis G. Baca (Louie's Drive Inn) and mother Lena R. Baca. He is survived by his children Arthur David Baca, Jr. (Brenda), Melissa Baca, Madelyn Baca, and Sophia Baca; grandchildren Joseph Dimas, Alesia Trujillo, Antoinette, Andrea, Andrew Baca, Leandra Bullen (Malachi), and Ariana Olivas; great-grandchildren Cecilia Dimas and Timothy Bullen. He is also survived by his siblings Victor Baca (Navi), Anita Scarborough (Mike), Elisa Storie (Glen), Sylvia Baca, and Ralph Baca and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service was in held in Art's memory.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
