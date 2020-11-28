JOEL FAYE BENNET



Joel Faye Bennet passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Joel was a dynamic, intelligent woman with a big heart, a woman none of us will ever forget.

Joel grew up in Syracuse, New York and moved to Southern California as a young girl with her family. She earned her under graduate degree at San Francisco State College and continued her education by earning her graduate degree at Boston University. Joel was active in the civil rights movement as a student and young professional and continued her fight for equality and 'doing the right thing' throughout her life. Joel met the love of her life, John Grover, while in Boston. They married in 1978 and moved west to be closer to their families. They settled in Santa Fe in 1979 where Joel immediately became involved in real estate. John and Joel opened their own real estate company in 1981 and quickly became a recognized name in the local real estate industry, affiliating with Coldwell Banker in 1985. Their company grew and received numerous national awards until they sold the company in 1994. Joel was instrumental in establishing the first MLS homes magazine which was later purchased by the Santa Fe New Mexican. She loved the theater and during this time she was active with the New Mexico Repertory Theatre and served as Board President.

Joel will be remembered for her honesty, independence, and integrity. She was a force to be reckoned with and will be deeply missed.







