DR. DONALD B. WITCHER Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great grandfather, Dr. Donald Bartow Witcher, who was born July 31, 1934 to Francis Bartow and Ruth Helene Witcher in Elkhart, Kansas was called home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019. He was a strong man with a big heart, who never met a stranger. He enjoyed music and never missed an opportunity to dance with the love of his life his, wife Alice. He could whistle a tune like no one else, and always had a story to tell. He had a deep love of family, and one of his proudest achievements was being "Grandpa Don Don" to his five granddaughters, and five great grandchildren. He is survived by wife Alice Witcher, daughter Marla Velarde and husband Tom, son Chad Witcher, granddaughters Tracy Chiado and husband Brent, Kaysha Velarde-Wilson and husband Zach, Kelly Stetina and husband Henry, Elise Witcher, Meredith Witcher and his great grandchildren Parker, Grace, Mackenzie, Leila, and Chase. Don is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and "Buck" Witcher, brother Daniel Witcher, and his son Blake Witcher. Doctor Witcher was a graduate and proud alumni of Kansas State University School of Veterinary Medicine. He opened and owned Santa Fe's Acoma Animal Hospital and served the local community for over 30 years. Above all other things, beyond his work in the community and his professional accomplishments, Don will be remembered as a consistent source of love and guidance who inspired his family to lead lives as joy-filled and giving as his. He was much loved and will be very missed. Services to be held on Thursday, December 19th at 10 at Berardinelli Family Funeral Services, 1399 Luisa Street. Reception to follow at the Santa Fe Country Club. In lieu of flowers donations are being accepted for Santa Maria El Mirador at 10 A Van Nu Po, Santa Fe, NM 87509. For more information, please see website at www.berardinellifuneralhome.com "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 15, 2019