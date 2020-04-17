Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Renner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ERIC RENNER Eric Renner of the Mimbres Valley, New Mexico, an artist and leading authority on pinhole photography died unexpectedly on April 9th in Las Cruces, NM, after experiencing a massive heart attack. Eric was 78 years old. Eric Renner was born in 1941 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard L. Renner, a graphic artist, and Emma (Josie) Wallach Renner, an occupational therapist. Eric grew up in Ambler, sixteen miles from Philadelphia. He earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, and a Master of Fine Arts from the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Eric Renner settled in New Mexico, first in Santa Fe and then in the Mimbres Valley, where he built a home with studio facilities that both reflected and enabled his unique artistic outlook. He created pinhole images that are in the collections of museums around the world including: The Museum of Modern Art, New York City; the Museum of Modern Art, Mexico City; The International Museum of Photography at the George Eastman House, Rochester, New York; and the national museums of Canada, Brazil, France, and Poland. Eric's work has been featured in solo exhibitions in the U.S., China, Japan, Brazil, and elsewhere. He wrote "Pinhole Photography: From Historic Technique to Digital Application", now in it's fourth printing, and received numerous grants and honors, including, along with his wife, Nancy Spencer, the New Mexico Governor's Award for Excellence In The Arts in 2015. Renner and Spencer donated the Pinhole Resource Collection of 6,000 photographs from 500 photographers in 35 countries to the New Mexico Museum of History, Palace of the Governors Photo Archive in 2013. The "Poetics of Light," an exhibition, which featured the Pinhole Resource collection, opened at the museum in April, 2014, and ran for one and a half years. "Poetics of Light" later travelled to the National Media Museum in Bradford, England. With his wife and collaborator Nancy Spencer, Eric made photographs, built assemblages, and taught photography. The two directed Pinhole Resource, a clearinghouse and purveyor of books, supplies, and information on lensless photography. Between 1985 and 2006, they also published Pinhole Journal, a fine art periodical featuring pinhole images and relevant articles

