RICHARD BARRY "RICK" AIKEY
RICHARD (RICK) BARRY AIKEY 11/11/1950 - 8/2/2020 Rick Aikey of Madrid, NM passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Glenwood Springs, CO after an extensive battle with cancer. Rick grew up in Akron, OH. He moved to New Mexico where he raised his sons. Rick had a passion for the outdoors which he turned into a career and began logging. Some of Rick's favorite hobbies were throwing darts and pitching horseshoes. These passions he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James Aikey and beloved mother, Mary M Coyle. Rick was survived by his cherished dog, Mindy; his children, Quinn Duncan (Rose), Luke Aikey, and Zack Aikey (Kaelynn); his siblings, Jim Aikey (Barbara), Cheri Lusby (Ron), Miriam Ray (Carter), Michele Metcalf; his grandchildren, William Mathews, Andrew Ortiz, Jordon Aikey, Zander Duncan, and Max Aikey; as well as many other family and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
