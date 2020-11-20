1/1
Eugene Cortellessa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GANSEVOORT-Eugene Cortellessa, age 73, passed away on November 18, 2020 at home peacefully with his family by his side. He was born on September 9, 1947 in Woonsocket, RI. Son of the late Eugene J. Cortellessa, Sr. and Irene Muron Cortellessa of Blackstone, MA. Eugene was a machine operator for many years. He later trained and raced greyhounds at Lincoln Greyhound Park in Lincoln, RI. Eugene loved going to car shows and bringing his sportscars to show off. Eugene had won first place at the Concours D'Elegance in 2014 with his customized 2010 Dodge Challenger. Eugene was also a diehard Patriots fan and was always cheering them on. Eugene is survived by the beloved wife, Dolores Cortellessa; daughters, Cheryl Cortellessa of West Warwick, RI, Cindi Hayden of Concord, North Carolina, Angel Desperini of N. Smithfield, RI; brother, Lenny Cortellessa of Blackstone, MA; sister, Patricia Geruso of N. Providence, RI; grandchildren, Jarrad Menard of Boulder, Colorado, Denay Hayden of Savannah, Georgia, Mackenzie McNiffe of Concord, North Carolina, Arianna Desperini Letourneau of Woonsocket, RI; great-grandchildren, Chloe Letourneau of Woonsocket, RI; niece, Kim Goyer; nephews, Mike Cortellessa,Tony Geruso, Warren Geruso, Greg Geruso, David Geruso and many friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law and father-in-law. At the family’s request there will be a private service. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugene-cortellessa


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved