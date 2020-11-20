GANSEVOORT-Eugene Cortellessa, age 73, passed away on November 18, 2020 at home peacefully with his family by his side. He was born on September 9, 1947 in Woonsocket, RI. Son of the late Eugene J. Cortellessa, Sr. and Irene Muron Cortellessa of Blackstone, MA. Eugene was a machine operator for many years. He later trained and raced greyhounds at Lincoln Greyhound Park in Lincoln, RI. Eugene loved going to car shows and bringing his sportscars to show off. Eugene had won first place at the Concours D'Elegance in 2014 with his customized 2010 Dodge Challenger. Eugene was also a diehard Patriots fan and was always cheering them on. Eugene is survived by the beloved wife, Dolores Cortellessa; daughters, Cheryl Cortellessa of West Warwick, RI, Cindi Hayden of Concord, North Carolina, Angel Desperini of N. Smithfield, RI; brother, Lenny Cortellessa of Blackstone, MA; sister, Patricia Geruso of N. Providence, RI; grandchildren, Jarrad Menard of Boulder, Colorado, Denay Hayden of Savannah, Georgia, Mackenzie McNiffe of Concord, North Carolina, Arianna Desperini Letourneau of Woonsocket, RI; great-grandchildren, Chloe Letourneau of Woonsocket, RI; niece, Kim Goyer; nephews, Mike Cortellessa,Tony Geruso, Warren Geruso, Greg Geruso, David Geruso and many friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his two brothers-in-law and father-in-law. At the family’s request there will be a private service. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugene-cortellessa