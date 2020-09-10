1/1
Michael Jennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ballston SpaMichael W. Jennings, 62 passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Ticonderoga, NY on November 11, 1957 to Chester Jennings and Marion Jennings Bergeron.Mike attended Ballston Spa and Saratoga Springs High Schools. He was raised in the Episcopal faith and attended Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa where he served as an acolyte. From a young age he studied classic dance/ballet and traveled with his dance school and teacher Madame Latin. After decades, he retrained and returned to the stage for a special anniversary of his school. He worked at Capital District Supply of Saratoga for 32 years. Mike mentored children and was a Cub Scout Leader.He was predeceased by his father Chester Jennings and his stepfather Maurice Bergeron. Mike is survived by his beloved wife Karen, his mother Marion, sister Victoria Older (Darrell); two brothers Peter Jennings and Andrew Jennings; half siblings Michael and Michele (Charlie); children Michael Wright, Jr. (Liz), Nicole Wright, Jeremiah Woodbeck (Jackie), and Corey Jennings; stepchildren Shane Hofmann (Kaerisa), Nicole Hofmann and Kyle Hofmann (Krissy); twelve grandchildren, and several nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.A private service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Mike may be made to Galway Fire Department or Community Hospice of Saratoga.The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, especially Mike’s nurse Alice Benfey for their care and compassion. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-jennings-1


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved