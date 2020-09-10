Ballston SpaMichael W. Jennings, 62 passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Ticonderoga, NY on November 11, 1957 to Chester Jennings and Marion Jennings Bergeron.Mike attended Ballston Spa and Saratoga Springs High Schools. He was raised in the Episcopal faith and attended Christ Episcopal Church in Ballston Spa where he served as an acolyte. From a young age he studied classic dance/ballet and traveled with his dance school and teacher Madame Latin. After decades, he retrained and returned to the stage for a special anniversary of his school. He worked at Capital District Supply of Saratoga for 32 years. Mike mentored children and was a Cub Scout Leader.He was predeceased by his father Chester Jennings and his stepfather Maurice Bergeron. Mike is survived by his beloved wife Karen, his mother Marion, sister Victoria Older (Darrell); two brothers Peter Jennings and Andrew Jennings; half siblings Michael and Michele (Charlie); children Michael Wright, Jr. (Liz), Nicole Wright, Jeremiah Woodbeck (Jackie), and Corey Jennings; stepchildren Shane Hofmann (Kaerisa), Nicole Hofmann and Kyle Hofmann (Krissy); twelve grandchildren, and several nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.A private service will be held. Memorial contributions in memory of Mike may be made to Galway Fire Department or Community Hospice of Saratoga.The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga, especially Mike’s nurse Alice Benfey for their care and compassion. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-jennings-1