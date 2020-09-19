Beaux David Robey
Born: October 1, 2015; Dodgeville, Wisconsin
Died: September 16, 2020; Orangeville
ORANGEVILLE – Beaux David Robey, 4, of Orangeville, IL passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 with his dad Jon and his brother Garrett.
He was born on October 1, 2015 to Jon Robey and Alisha Johannsen in Dodgeville, WI. Beaux was currently enrolled in preschool at Orangeville Elementary School. He loved watching Paw Patrol on TV. He was a mischievous little boy with an infectious smile. Beaux was sometimes a button pusher, who was wise beyond his years, and was destined for a career with the CIA. He would always tinker with things, just like his father Jon. He was his mom and dad's cuddle bug, and best snuggler. Wherever his big brother Garrett was, he was right there with him.
He is survived by his mom, Alisha Johannsen of Orangeville, IL; brother, Brendan James Robey and sister Kylie Sandra Paige Robey of Freeport, IL; grandparents, Richard and Lori Johannsen of Sterling, IL and Leo Robey of Freeport, IL; great-grandma Bonnie O'Brien of Sterling, IL; and aunts and uncles, Phil (Crystal) Johannsen, Adam Willhite, Amanda Helfrich, Leo (Jackie) Lawrence, Alexander (Delores) Holloway, Robert (Carolyn) Buckner, Martha "Jean" Cross, Deborah Robey, Phyllis Sones, Giovanni "James" Robey, Dale Robey, Patricia Robey and Alisha Brown.
He was preceded in death by his father Jon and brother Garrett.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Orangeville High School Gymnasium. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2: p.m. at the Orangeville High School Gymnasium.
Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and masks are required.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in Beaux's name at the Community Bank in Orangeville, IL.
