Jerry A. CoffinBorn: December 25, 1939; Fairfield, IowaDied: November 9, 2020; SterlingLYNDON – Jerry A. Coffin, 80, of Lyndon, Illinois, passed away November 9, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.Jerry was born on Christmas Day in 1939 in rural Fairfield, Iowa, to Raymond and Clara(Eatinger) Coffin. He attended Washington, Iowa schools, graduating in 1958. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1958 to 1962, where he was stationed in Hawaii. After leaving the service, he married Mary Sue Wilson on February 9, 1964 in Ainsworth, Iowa.Jerry worked for many years as a tool maker at General Electric, first in Iowa City, and then retiring from the Morrison, Illinois facility. He was proud Lyndon Volunteer Firefighter for several years, where manymemories were made with his LFD family where a lot of PBR was consumed. Oh! The stories that he could tell!Jerry had a huge influence on his children and many others. He was a silent teacher of responsibility and hard work, and most importantly, was his introduction and lifestyle of "river life."Jerry is survived by his wife, "Susie;" his sister, Ramona Coffin; daughters, Wendy Miller, Shelly (Marty) Moore, and son, Lance (Dee) Coffin. He also left behind his grandchildren, Jericha Martin, Ashley (Alvarado) Moore, Brent Miller, Megan Miller and Jerid Coffin. He also had four great-grandchildren and several grand dogs and kitties! He will forever be remembered in his blue "jumpsuit."A private graveside ceremony will be held for close family and friends. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life where we hope all can attend.In lieu of flowers, Jerry would have greatly appreciated any donations to be sent to the Lyndon Fire Department that he loved so dearly.Arrangementsby McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory in Prophetstown.