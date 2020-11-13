1/1
Jerry A. Coffin
Jerry A. Coffin

Born: December 25, 1939; Fairfield, Iowa

Died: November 9, 2020; Sterling

LYNDON – Jerry A. Coffin, 80, of Lyndon, Illinois, passed away November 9, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Jerry was born on Christmas Day in 1939 in rural Fairfield, Iowa, to Raymond and Clara(Eatinger) Coffin. He attended Washington, Iowa schools, graduating in 1958. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1958 to 1962, where he was stationed in Hawaii. After leaving the service, he married Mary Sue Wilson on February 9, 1964 in Ainsworth, Iowa.

Jerry worked for many years as a tool maker at General Electric, first in Iowa City, and then retiring from the Morrison, Illinois facility. He was proud Lyndon Volunteer Firefighter for several years, where manymemories were made with his LFD family where a lot of PBR was consumed. Oh! The stories that he could tell!

Jerry had a huge influence on his children and many others. He was a silent teacher of responsibility and hard work, and most importantly, was his introduction and lifestyle of "river life."

Jerry is survived by his wife, "Susie;" his sister, Ramona Coffin; daughters, Wendy Miller, Shelly (Marty) Moore, and son, Lance (Dee) Coffin. He also left behind his grandchildren, Jericha Martin, Ashley (Alvarado) Moore, Brent Miller, Megan Miller and Jerid Coffin. He also had four great-grandchildren and several grand dogs and kitties! He will forever be remembered in his blue "jumpsuit."

A private graveside ceremony will be held for close family and friends. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life where we hope all can attend.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry would have greatly appreciated any donations to be sent to the Lyndon Fire Department that he loved so dearly.

Arrangementsby McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory in Prophetstown.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of the loss of your father, husband and friend!...This is Janice Coffin Arbaugh from Emmett Idaho and I am one of your fathers first cousins...your grandfather Raymond and my father Willard are brothers...I wasn't even aware he had been ill...my thoughts and prayers are with you all....I would love to communicate with you...my cell is 208-365-8127 or jarbaugh@q.com.
Janice Coffin Arbaugh
