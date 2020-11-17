Maria E. Apperson



Born: February 18, 1943; Elsa, Texas



Died: November 15, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Maria E. Apperson, 77, of Sterling, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Citadel of Sterling.



She was born on February 18, 1943 in Elsa, TX, the daughter of Carmen and Elena (Hernandez) Castaneda.



Survivors include her son, Paul (Cathy) Apperson of Sterling; her brothers, Alberto Castaneda and Jose Lopez; grandchildren, Paul J (Megan) Apperson and Carissa L (Christopher) Gascoigne; great-grandchildren, Gavin J. Apperson, Lucille E. Apperson, and Braxtin M. Gascoigne; several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.



She waspreceded in death by her parents; her brother, Carmelo Castaneda Jr.; and her sisters, Similda G Sanchez, Dominga C Castillo, Encarnation C Martinez, and MariaDiane C Sanchez.



Private burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling. Arrangements by McDonaldFuneral Home & Crematory.





