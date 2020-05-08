Marilyn A. Vinson



Born: March 2, 1931; Eagle Grove, Iowa



Died: May 6, 2020; Sterling



STERLING – Marilyn A. Vinson, 89, of Sterling died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.



She was born on March 2, 1931 in Eagle Grove, IA the daughter of Porter Palmer and Mildred Gertrude (Campbell) Dewey. She married Paul Edward Vinson on November 15, 1952 in Sterling. He died March 12, 2005. Marilyn was employed as the executive secretary to the president at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, retiring after 37 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and had been a past choir member. She was a member of the Sterling Family Moose, the Sterling Women?s Bowling Association and the Illinois Community College Trustee Association (ICCTA). An avid bowler, Marilyn loved being on the river and was a lifelong CUBS fan.



Survivors include her children, Paul Vinson of Chicago, Jeff (Julie) Vinson of Deer Grove, Debbie (Kelly) Wilhelmi of Sterling and Michelle Vinson (Jeff Farrell) of Prophetstown; her six grandchildren, Daniel (Audra) Stolzoff, Dahley Vinson, Ashley (Brian) Seanor, Drew Wilhelmi, Elizabeth Austin and Lucas Newburgh; her six great-grandchildren, Landon Stolzoff, Avery Stolzoff, Remington Austin, Jaxson Austin, Koda Wilhelmi and Eli Seanor; her sisters-in-law, Alice Gaines, Sue (Don) Clark and Mattie (David) Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Frances Elaine Troye and Mildred Ginger; and two brothers, Edward and Donald Dewey.



Private family graveside services were held on Friday, May, 8, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling, with the Reverend James Keenan officiating. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.



Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home and Happy Tails Shelter.





