Marilyn A. Vinson
1931 - 2020
Marilyn A. Vinson

Born: March 2, 1931; Eagle Grove, Iowa

Died: May 6, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Marilyn A. Vinson, 89, of Sterling died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.

She was born on March 2, 1931 in Eagle Grove, IA the daughter of Porter Palmer and Mildred Gertrude (Campbell) Dewey. She married Paul Edward Vinson on November 15, 1952 in Sterling. He died March 12, 2005. Marilyn was employed as the executive secretary to the president at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, retiring after 37 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and had been a past choir member. She was a member of the Sterling Family Moose, the Sterling Women?s Bowling Association and the Illinois Community College Trustee Association (ICCTA). An avid bowler, Marilyn loved being on the river and was a lifelong CUBS fan.

Survivors include her children, Paul Vinson of Chicago, Jeff (Julie) Vinson of Deer Grove, Debbie (Kelly) Wilhelmi of Sterling and Michelle Vinson (Jeff Farrell) of Prophetstown; her six grandchildren, Daniel (Audra) Stolzoff, Dahley Vinson, Ashley (Brian) Seanor, Drew Wilhelmi, Elizabeth Austin and Lucas Newburgh; her six great-grandchildren, Landon Stolzoff, Avery Stolzoff, Remington Austin, Jaxson Austin, Koda Wilhelmi and Eli Seanor; her sisters-in-law, Alice Gaines, Sue (Don) Clark and Mattie (David) Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Frances Elaine Troye and Mildred Ginger; and two brothers, Edward and Donald Dewey.

Private family graveside services were held on Friday, May, 8, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling, with the Reverend James Keenan officiating. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Homes.

Memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home and Happy Tails Shelter.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
Calvary Cemetery Sterling
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
505 1st Avenue
Sterling, IL 61081
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
I will miss seeing Mrs. Vinson at Morningside. She was a great Mom, business woman and friend. She and her husband raised amazing children. She was a Professional Working woman who I looked up to as a child and adult. May she Rest In Peace and her children and grandchildren find peace as they adjust to life without her.
Maggie Wike
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember your mom and dad from when I was growing up in Rock Falls. I haven't seen them for a long time but still miss the Vinson clan. God bless! Paula
Paula Van Der Vliet (Vinson)
Family
May 8, 2020
I was the President of Sauk Valley Community College from October 1986 until July 2005 and Marilyn was my secretary until she retired. And then she continued to be OUR friend. Marilyn was loyal, capable, supportive, discreet, professional in every way, and LOVED SVCC. Since we are now retired as well, we would visit her every time we returned to Sterling (she also visited us in Florida) and always called her on her birthday. We knew her husband Paul very well and her children Paul Jr., Jeff, Debbie, and Michelle. And so we offer our warmest best wishes to her children and the rest of her family; she was such a HUGE part of our lives for so many years that we feel like she was a member of our family. We share your loss.
Dr. Richard L. and Janice K. Behrendt
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Marilyn and I were colleagues at Sauk Valley College over many years. She was a kind and caring colleague and friend. Being a gatekeeper to a college president isn't an easy role. Marilyn carried it of with grace and a professional flare. I always admired her loyalty to Sauk, it's students, and the college mission. As Old-Timers Marilyn and I shared the sense of mission of the college.. aimed at the welfare of students and the enhancement of the communities we served. Marilyn was a lovely person who led a life that mattered. My sympathy to her family and friends.
George Vrhel
Friend
