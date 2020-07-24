Michael John Fane
Born: April 24, 1958; Dixon
Died: July 21, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Michael John Fane passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Morningside of Sterling, after a lengthy battle with frontotemporal degeneration.
He was born on April 24, 1958 in Dixon, the son of William J. and Shirley A. (Tucker) Fane.Michael was employed by Marshall Salon Services in Dixon for 37 years.
He married Cindy Feller on September 14, 1985, in Monroe, WI. The couple met when he was selling beauty products to the salon staff at her Sterling Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio. After much encouragement from the staff, Michael finally persuaded Cindy to go on a date, resulting in 35 years of marriage. They shared a special mantra: "I sell lipstick and you sell shampoo and, together, we help keep America beautiful."
Michael had a gregarious personality and contagious sense of humor. Active with a number of community organizations, he was especially proud of his involvement with Sterling High School and the SHS Athletic Boosters club. For years, he was the play-by-play announcer for Sterling home football games and a super fan for his son, Colin, who was a three-sport athlete at SHS. Father and son were also diehard Wisconsin Badger and Minnesota Viking fans.
His interests were diverse. Michael enjoyed everything from bowling to coaching junior tackle football to being a member of the Harley Owners Group. He had an appreciation for the outdoors as well, and savored hunting and fishing with his son, brother and father-in-law. He was especially fond of Hayward, Wisconsin, traveling there regularly over the last several decades to fish in the summer, snowmobile in the winter and, always, relaxing around the campfire.
Michael had an adventurous spirit and traveled throughout the United States, Europe and Canada. A trip to Napa Valley, California turned him into a hopeless wine enthusiast and he was always on the hunt for a special bottle to add to his wine collection.
He was a graduate of Dixon High School and Illinois State University.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy of Sterling; one son, Colin (Carly) Fane of Chicago; one sister, Joan (Dean) Grossmann of Hayward, WI; one brother, Ed Fane of Oregon, IL; one granddaughter, Genevieve Fane; mother-in-law, Gloria Feller of Monroe WI; father-in-law, Richard (Ilene Patterson) Feller of Monroe WI; brother-in-law, Steven (Carola) Feller of Messel, Germany; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters-in-law, Sandy Feller and Debbie Fane..
A private service will be held with Reverend James Keenan of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling, officiating.
A memorial has been established and can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home P.O. Box 592 Sterling, Il 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
.