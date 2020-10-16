Rita E. Thompson
Born: August 7, 1948; Dixon
Died: October 14, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Rita E. Thompson, age 72, of Dixon died at her home surrounded by her family Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1948 in Dixon, IL the daughter of Lewis and Elizabeth (Kramer) Blackburn. Rita worked in quality control at Dixon Direct, formerly known as Dixon Publishing and Dixon Web, for over 46 years. She was a member of the Dixon Moose Club, and Dixon Elks Club. Rita was an avid golfer, and loved playing cards and bingo, listening to country western music and her family singing. She also loved visiting with family and friends over a cup of coffee.
Rita is preceded in death by her son, David J. Thompson; parents, brother William Blackburn; and sister Victoria Blackburn.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Lance of Dixon; and three grandchildren, Tanner Thompson, Kennedy Lance, and Carynn (John) Howell. Rita is also survived by her siblings, who include four sisters, Sue (Marvin) Bagwell of Greenville TX, Mary Ruggles of Dixon, Ruth (Tom) Croudy of St. Petersburg FL, Louise (Jerry) Ferguson of Dixon; and four brothers, Joe (Pam) Blackburn of Garland TX, John (Pam) Russell of Mision TX, Paul (Sandy) Blackburn of Dixon, and Dan (Malou) Blackburn of Sheboygan WI.
A memorial service will be held Sunday Oct. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dixon, with Pastor David Schweppe officiating.
A memorial has been established to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dixon.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home, Dixon.
Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com
