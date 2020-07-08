1/1
Timothy J. Denning
Timothy J. Denning

Born: April 26, 1986

Died: July 2, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Timothy J. Denning, 34, of Rock Falls, passed away on July 2, 2020 following an accident.

Timothy was born in Sterling on April 26, 1986, the son of Linda Denning. He married Michelle McCullough on January 3, 2020. Timothy and Michelle celebrated 16 years together in June. He was employed in road construction at Porter Brothers. Timothy enjoyed life and was an extremely hard worker. Timothy also took great pride in being a :family man."

Survivors include his mother, Linda Denning; wife, Michelle; three sons, Andrew, Adam, and Aiden Denning; one daughter, Haileigh Denning, all of Rock Falls; and one brother, Brandon (Katy) Denning of Walnut.

Timothy was preceded in death by one brother, Josh Denning.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Ave, Rock Falls. Cremation rites will follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
