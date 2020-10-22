Tony W. Bresley



Born: February 7, 1967; Hinsdale



Died: October 17, 2020; Rockford



ROCK FALLS – Tony W. Bresley, 53, of Rock Falls, died Saturday October 17, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.



He was born on February 7, 1967 in Hinsdale, the son of William and Dorothy (Bradley) Bresley. He married the former Claudia Rodriguez. Tony worked at several area jobs. He loved to go to auctions; demo derbies, especially at the Bike Barn; watching wrestling; and in the past, riding his Harley. He was a Green Bay Packers fan.



Survivors include his wife, Claudia; his mother, Dorothy Kupfer of Ottawa; step on, Sean McNamara and stepdaughter, Britney Rodriguez, both of Rock Falls; his brothers Gene Bresley and Johnny Bresley; his half brother, Mark Grogan; and his half sister, Shannon Grogan.



He was preceded in death by his father William Bresley, and two uncles, Tom and Dennis Bradley.



There will be no visitation or public services, and cremation will take place.



Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.





