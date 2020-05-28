William 'Merl' McCaffrey
Born: February 27, 1926; Quincy
Died: May 24, 2020; Silvis
POLO – William "Merl" McCaffrey, 94, of Polo, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2020, at New Prospect Nursing Home in Silvis, IL.
Merl was born Feb. 27, 1926 in Quincy, IL, the son of L. Edna (Groce) McCaffrey. Merl married Ms. Betty L. Kaltenbach on Dec. 22, 1951 in Quincy, IL. He was a veteran of the United States Army. In 1949, after the service, he graduated from Western Illinois University with his teaching degree. Merl went on to work for Liberty School District as a teacher, then as a principal. In 1966, he moved to Polo and became the Superintendent of the Polo School District for over 22 years. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren and the Lions Club, both in Polo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his brother ,Joseph McCaffrey.
A drivethrough visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Polo Family Funeral Home, 110 E. Dixon St., Polo. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Polo School District or the Polo Public Library Foundation.
Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Born: February 27, 1926; Quincy
Died: May 24, 2020; Silvis
POLO – William "Merl" McCaffrey, 94, of Polo, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2020, at New Prospect Nursing Home in Silvis, IL.
Merl was born Feb. 27, 1926 in Quincy, IL, the son of L. Edna (Groce) McCaffrey. Merl married Ms. Betty L. Kaltenbach on Dec. 22, 1951 in Quincy, IL. He was a veteran of the United States Army. In 1949, after the service, he graduated from Western Illinois University with his teaching degree. Merl went on to work for Liberty School District as a teacher, then as a principal. In 1966, he moved to Polo and became the Superintendent of the Polo School District for over 22 years. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren and the Lions Club, both in Polo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his brother ,Joseph McCaffrey.
A drivethrough visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Polo Family Funeral Home, 110 E. Dixon St., Polo. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Polo School District or the Polo Public Library Foundation.
Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 28, 2020.