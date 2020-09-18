Mrs. Frances Marie EverhartEden, GAMrs. Frances Marie Everhart, 80, of Eden, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home.She was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Summers & Elsie Crawford Ritter. She was a member of Countryside Baptist Church and was a homemaker.Survivors include her husband, Eugene L. Everhart; son, Jeffrey Lee Poe; grandchildren, Jeffrey R. Poe and Shawn M. Poe; brother, Larry T. Ritter; sisters, Kathryn "Katie" Herman, Sandra Graham and Rebecca Rohe-gay, as well as several nieces and nephews.The visitation will be on Sunday, September 20th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).The funeral will be on Monday, September 21st at 11 a.m. at Countryside Baptist Church located at 1201 Noel C. Conaway Road, Guyton, GA with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at