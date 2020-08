Or Copy this URL to Share

James Williams

Rome, Georgia

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. James Williams, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Redmond Regional Medical Center, Rome, Georgia. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc. "Family Serving Families"

