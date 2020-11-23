Juanita Gladys ParkerEufaula, ALJuanita Gladys Parker, 93, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mountain View Lake Retirement Village in Sylacauga, Alabama.Born August 3, 1927 in Emanuel County, Georgia, Mrs. Parker was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Ethel Redd Hendley. Mrs. Parker was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eufaula, the Garden Club of Eufaula and the Lakeview Community Hospital (Medical Center Barbour) Pink Ladies.Survivors include her sons: James Q. "Jack" (Norma) Parker of Eufaula, Alabama, Michael J. Parker of Birmingham, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Stephen J. (Katie) Parker of Columbus, Georgia, Katie Parker (Brenda Box) of Mobile, Alabama; 2 great grandchildren: Mary Abnor Parker and Hendley Parker.Mrs. Parker will be buried in Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia with a service at a later date with Chapman Funeral Home directing.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at