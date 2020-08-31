Linda Harvey Davis
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Linda Harvey Davis, 74, passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Hospice House of Savannah.
Linda was born in Savannah, Georgia and graduated from Savannah High School. She went on to attend cosmetology school and opened Linda's Coiffures which was later renamed Family Hair Care. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Richmond Hill, Georgia.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Harvey and Addie Loy Harvey; husband, Dwight Davis, III; and two brothers, Ronnie Harvey and Gary Harvey.
She is survived by her brother, David Harvey; children Dwight H. Davis, IV; Tiffany Davis Diehl and Brooks H. Davis; seven grandchildren; and one lifelong friend, Teresa Mimms.
Memorial services will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel with Reverend Robert Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited. The public is invited to watch the service via Livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2
. Social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com
.
Savannah Morning News
09/01/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries