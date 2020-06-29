Reba ColsonSavannah, GAReba B Colson, 92, passed peacefully at home in Peachtree Corners on Friday, June 26, 2020. Reba was born in Lumpkin County, GA, the daughter of Leonard B. and Maude (Davis) Cleveland. She grew up in Dahlonega and after graduating school, she moved to Savannah and began her career at Price Company. In 1948, Reba married Ernest (Ralph) Colson of Savannah. She retired from Johnson, Lane, Space, Smith & Company after 30 years of service as Vice President of Operations. She then assisted with opening the Savannah office of Sterne, Agee and Leach investment brokerage firm before she formally retired in 1993. She was a long-time member of Independent Presbyterian Church of Savannah. Reba was a member of American Business Women's Association, serving on both the local and national level, receiving ABWA's Women of the Year Award. An avid cake baker, she enjoyed traveling with friends and being with her family.Reba is survived by a son, Kenneth Colson of Lawrenceville; three (3) grandchildren, Amy Rodriguez (Chris), Jennifer Colson, and Jaime Shine (Denny) all of Peachtree Corners; four (4) great grandchildren, Gabriella, Alex, Andrew, and Grayson, as well as several nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Fox and Weeks Funeral Home (Hodgson Memorial Chapel). Friends are invited to pay respects and share memories with the family. Graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday, July 1st at 10:00am at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Rodriguez, Denny Shine, Mark Rhodes, Pat Rhodes, Philip Rhodes and Morgan RhodesIn lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Hospice Savannah in memory of Reba Colson.We encourage social distancing and respect the wearing of masks for those attending.Savannah Morning NewsJune 30, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at