Shirley Parish OelschigSavannah, GALoving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, and friend, Shirley Parish Oelschig passed away on November 26th. Shirley was born on October 13, 1927, in Savannah, GA, to John Franklin Parish and Inez Adams Parish. She was a member of the Savannah High School class of 1945 and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1949 with a BA degree in Journalism. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega, serving as their Chapter Secretary. In 1949, she and George Henry Oelschig, her sweetheart since eighth grade, were married in Savannah. They enjoyed 63 beautiful years together until he passed away in 2012.Shirley began her teaching career in 1949 at Charles Herty Elementary and continued for many years as a lower school teacher at Savannah Country Day School. Her love for her students was surpassed only by her love for her family. She was a member Delta Kappa Gamma honorary education fraternity.After she left teaching, Shirley served as President of the Telfair Academy Guild and was on the Executive Committee of the Telfair Board, serving as Recording Secretary. She was Chairman of Georgia Week Celebration, walking in costume as Mary Telfair whom she represented on several occasions for the Telfair. She was also the Membership Coordinator for Historic Savannah Foundation.A communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church, she was President of the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) and served as Bazaar Chairman. Her other volunteer contributions included Treasurer of the Froebel Circle, Member of Bethesda's Women's Board, guide at Massie Heritage Center, and past President of the Gordonston Garden Club.She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Joan Parish, and her husband, George Henry Oelschig, Sr. Shirley is survived by her three children, George Henry Oelschig, Jr. of Savannah, Joan Oelschig Dyer (Bill) of Highlands, NC, and John Kurt Christian Oelschig (Karen) of Savannah; six grandchildren, Page Oelschig Ryan (Conner) of San Antonio TX, Kate Oelschig Spartin (Steve) of Washington, DC, Geoffrey Parish Dyer of Columbia, SC, Logan Oelschig Dyer of Birmingham, AL, John Kurt Christian Oelschig, II, and Estella Stewart Oelschig, both of Savannah; and three great grandchildren, Callie Leland Ryan, James Hayward Ryan, and William Henry Ryan, all of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her cousin, Nan Clark, of Jacksonville, FL and her half sister, Debbie Parish Steele of Newton, KS.The family wishes to thank her wonderful caregivers Martha Brown and Caren Polite and our special friend and devoted caregiver for the past nine years, Alfreda Myers. Shirley cherished her life in Savannah filled with family, friends, and former students. She dressed beautifully and loved pretty things. She was a charming conversationalist and an attentive listener who will be sorely missed by all who knew her.A private family graveside service will be held in Bonaventure Cemetery. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church (325 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401), Compassus Hospice (107 Southern Boulevard, Suite 203, Savannah, GA 31405) or Elevate Savannah (12 Sandy Point Road, Savannah, GA 31404).