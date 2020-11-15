January 8, 1958 - October 14, 2020 In great sadness we lost Andy to a heart attack on October 14 at the age of 62. Born in Pomona to Willis Wingert MD and Cara Wingert he joined his big sister Holly in their family home in Claremont. He graduated Claremont High School in 1976, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa, Magna Cum Laude from USC in 1980 with a BA in English Literature. In 1984 he received an MBA from the Claremont Graduate School. While in graduate school he met and married Kim Cheatley of Ontario, whom he led in a beautiful marriage for 38 years. They were blessed with four children: Joshua, Anderson Gabriel, Linda and Sarah, and later three delightful grandchildren. After several years in sales at Graybar Electric he decided to pursue his passion for community improvement by joining the newly formed City Pride think tank in Ontario. In 2012 he left the city as Code Enforcement Manager to become the Code Enforcement Chief for the County of San Bernardino. Public servant was a title he wore with humility and with a consistent hope of making a difference. Despite his quiet, imposing presence he was a kind, gentle, thoughtful man with a flawless moral compass and a hearty laugh. He loved strong, good coffee and interesting beer. Andy always had a stack of books by his bedside, guitars stashed under tables and cameras spilling out of cupboards. In the summer he looked forward to hiking in the Eastern Sierras and plopping his little aluminum boat in the Upper Twin Lake; and in the winter he enjoyed walking in the woods in Sea Ranch. His favorite evening was to barbeque his mixed grill for family and friends and sit down to a candlelit table with Gordon Lightfoot or Dave Brubeck playing in the background. Throughout his life he served in a variety of positions at church: Sunday school teacher, worship leader, leadership board and deacon. Andy was a warrior for good, with a heart that belonged to God.





