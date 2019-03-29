Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cyril B. Hesse. View Sign

Cyril B. Hesse, 92, of East Mines, also a resident of Schuylkill Center, died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Saint Clair, March 28, 1927, he was a son of the late William and Helen Hess Hesse.



He graduated from Saint Clair High School and served in the Navy during World War II.



He retired from the former Alcoa Aluminum Company, Cressona.



Cyril was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and a life member of the Phoenix Hose Company No. 4, East Mines.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Burns Hesse; three brothers, Norman, William and James Hesse.



Surviving are three sons, Cyril J. "Skip" Hesse and his wife, Louise, of Harrisburg, Gerard W. "Jerry" Hesse and his companion, Barbara Mahoney, of Saint Clair, Mark Hesse, of East Mines; three grandchildren, Erin, Scott and Brian; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. The Rev. Monsignor William F. Glosser will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial with military honors will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Norwegian Township. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to



