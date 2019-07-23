Jane A. Willard Evans, 68, of Conyngham, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



Born in William Penn, Shenandoah, Dec. 25, 1950, she was a daughter of the late William and Kathryn Fell Willard.



Jane attended William Penn Elementary School, West Mahanoy Township Middle School, Shenandoah Heights, and was a 1968 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.



She was a member of the Christ United Church of Christ, Conyngham. Jane enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, ancestry, crocheting, painting and woodworking. Above all, her family was of most importance to her. She treasured their time spent together.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her dear parents, William and Kathryn "Kitty" Willard, of William Penn, was her loving husband, Wayne Evans, of Conyngham.



Surviving are her beloved son, Jason Kline, and cherished granddaughter, Jacqueline, both of Frackville; two devoted sisters, Audrey Williams and her husband, Edward, of Brandonville, and Kathy Lindner and her husband, Jim, of Phoenix, Ariz.; aunts, uncles, cousins, kind neighbors and dear longtime friends.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Christ United Church of Christ, 459 Main St., Conyngham, with Pastor Sandy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Conyngham. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 459 Main St., Conyngham, PA 18219, or the Conyngham Valley Public Library, 211 Main St., Conyngham, PA 18219. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2019