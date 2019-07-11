Peter Uranko Jr., 76, of West West Terrace, Branch Township, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning at his home.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of Irene Miller Uranko, West West Terrace, and the late Peter Uranko Sr.



He was a graduate of the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Philadelphia. After serving an apprenticeship with the former Yannaccone Barber Shop in Pottsville, Peter became a licensed barber, operating a barber shop in West West Terrace until his passing.



He supported Philadelphia sports teams and enjoyed watching professional wrestling. He was of the Lutheran faith, worshipping at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.



Surviving, in addition to his mother, are two brothers, Gary Uranko and Bruce Uranko; his wife, Donna Shandri Uranko, all of West West Terrace; the love of his life, the family puppy, Baby Angel.



Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that's the way I will remember you all. If you only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all.



Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Dutcavich Funeral Home. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park. Please visit www.dutcavich.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019