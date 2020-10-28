Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Robert D. Zerbe

Robert D. Zerbe, 75, longtime resident of Tremont passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Oct. 30, 1944, in Zerbe, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ora Zerbe.

Robert was a graduate of Tremont High School.

He worked most of his life at PennDye but was also a dedicated volunteer of Tremont Ambulance Service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald L. and Gary J. Zerbe; a sister, Joanne Ochs. He is also predeceased by his grandson, Wyatt Pierce.

Robert is survived by his son, Christopher Pierce, husband to Lua, of Warwick, R.I.; his grandchildren, Jacob Pierce, of Cairo, Ga., Isaac Pierce, of Tallahassee, Fla., Indigo Pierce, of Warwick, R.I., and Andi Suix Cruthfield, of Hershey. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Alecia Pierce, along with nieces and nephews.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with services. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
