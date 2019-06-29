Rose M. Mihalsky, 82, of Saint Clair, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



She was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Horbal.



She was a graduate of Saint Clair High School. She worked at the former Miller's Bleach and Dye, Port Carbon, Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips, Boscov's, former H&L Green's, Alpha Mills and Walmart.



She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Mihalsky, who passed away in 2012. She is also preceded in death by sisters.



She is survived by her daughter, Debra Harris, wife of Steve, of Arnot's Addition-Saint Clair; daughter, Cindy Mihalsky Johnson, wife of Brad, of Saint Clair; granddaughter, Andrea Sieck, wife of Jim; granddaughter, Sabrina Diehl, wife of Norman; granddaughter, Shelly Wyland, wife of TJ; granddaughter, Sandy Botzer companion of Bryant; three great-grandsons, Damion, Aiden and Austin; two great-granddaughters, Harmony and Temperance Alyvia; nieces and nephews.



A religious service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. Friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and Hillside SPCA. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 29, 2019