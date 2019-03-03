Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell D. Osenbach. View Sign

Mr. Russell D. Osenbach, 92, of Delano, passed away March 1 in Regional Hospital, Scranton.



He was born in Delano, a son of the late Moses and Mabel Osenbach.



He was a graduate of Delano High School and also attended Penn State University.



Russell was a World War II Army infantry veteran, having served in Germany. He was a railroad engineer working for the former Lehigh Valley Railroad and later Conrail and received a special commendation for 40 years accident free.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Russell and Daniel Osenbach.



Surviving are his sons, David and his wife, Mary Ann, of Delano, John and his wife, Carol, of Kutztown; daughters, Jean Rhoads, of Ringtown, Judy Flaherty and her husband, Tom, of Delano, and Joan Hamm and her husband, Michael, of Knoxville, Tenn.; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.



A funeral will be held at noon Wednesday with the Rev. Fred Crawford officiating. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.



Mr. Russell D. Osenbach, 92, of Delano, passed away March 1 in Regional Hospital, Scranton.He was born in Delano, a son of the late Moses and Mabel Osenbach.He was a graduate of Delano High School and also attended Penn State University.Russell was a World War II Army infantry veteran, having served in Germany. He was a railroad engineer working for the former Lehigh Valley Railroad and later Conrail and received a special commendation for 40 years accident free.He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Russell and Daniel Osenbach.Surviving are his sons, David and his wife, Mary Ann, of Delano, John and his wife, Carol, of Kutztown; daughters, Jean Rhoads, of Ringtown, Judy Flaherty and her husband, Tom, of Delano, and Joan Hamm and her husband, Michael, of Knoxville, Tenn.; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.A funeral will be held at noon Wednesday with the Rev. Fred Crawford officiating. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.

