Mr. Russell D. Osenbach, 92, of Delano, passed away March 1 in Regional Hospital, Scranton.
He was born in Delano, a son of the late Moses and Mabel Osenbach.
He was a graduate of Delano High School and also attended Penn State University.
Russell was a World War II Army infantry veteran, having served in Germany. He was a railroad engineer working for the former Lehigh Valley Railroad and later Conrail and received a special commendation for 40 years accident free.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Russell and Daniel Osenbach.
Surviving are his sons, David and his wife, Mary Ann, of Delano, John and his wife, Carol, of Kutztown; daughters, Jean Rhoads, of Ringtown, Judy Flaherty and her husband, Tom, of Delano, and Joan Hamm and her husband, Michael, of Knoxville, Tenn.; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at noon Wednesday with the Rev. Fred Crawford officiating. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 3, 2019